Positive COVID-19 cases continue with lower numbers

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 12, continues to record a slowdown of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The daily report shows 244 new cases reported with 177 confirmed cases and 67 probable cases.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus dropped by two to 240. The number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 5,943. There are 97,407 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus stayed steady at 1,585. The number of active COVID-19 in the state dropped to 4,751.

There are now 103,743 reported positive cases since the state started keeping track. There 93,276 confirmed cases and 10,467 probable cases.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases increased by three to 665 in the county, with 602 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is at 49. Fourteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by one to 454 with 439 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus. This correction was recorded on the health department website.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases increased by two to 1,342 with 1,266 reported as recovered. Fourteen Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive again stayed steady at 116 with 108 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

In Potter County 329 residents have tested positive with 299 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.