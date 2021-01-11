Positive COVID-19 cases slow

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Monday, Jan. 11, show there were 181 new cases reported with 130 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus dropped to 242. The number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 5,917. There are 96,812 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus increased to 1,585. The number of active COVID-19 in the state dropped to 5,102.

There are now 103,499 reported positive cases since the state started keeping track. There 93,098 confirmed cases and 10,401 probable cases.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases is at 662 in the county, with 598 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county is at 50. Fourteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County stayed steady for several days at 453 with 439 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus. This correction was recorded on the health department website.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases increased to 1,340 with 1,266 reported as recovered. Twelve Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive again stayed steady at 116 with 108 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

In Potter County 327 residents have tested positive with 298 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.