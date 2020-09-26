Positive COVID-19 test takes the biggest jump yet on Saturday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday, Sept. 26, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state showed the biggest one day increase yet with 579 new cases. The number of South Dakotans that have contracted the virus now stands at 21,133.

Active cases in the state are reported as 3,742 with 17,173 residents reported as recovered. The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 218. The total state residents that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 1,434, the number of those currently hospitalized jumped to 213.

Positive cases in Walworth County increased by two new cases to 117 with 73 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 44 active cases of the virus in the county, with one death attributed to the virus. A Walworth County resident is among those who have died from the COVID-19 virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County stays at 91 with 77 recovered. One Corson County resident has been listed in the reported deaths from the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases increased by one new cases to 144 with 87 reported as recovered.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive increased to 24 cases with seven of the cases listed as recovered.

In Potter County the number of residents who have tested positive stayed steady at 42, with 29 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 165,001.