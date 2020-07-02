Walworth County has experienced a jump in positive cases this past week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Wednesday, July 1, the reported number of positive cases in Walworth County was listed as 13, with six cases reported as recovered. There have been 389 negative tests administered at MRH&C. Other positive tests have been detected with testing at Mobridge Regional Hospital, according to CEO John Ayoub, but have been listed in other counties or states.

The Department of Health reports cases statewide were up by 62 on Wednesday, and now stand at 6,826 since the agency began tracking of the tests.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic increased by two and now stands at 93.

The number of active cases is reported at 800, with 5,933 residents reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County jumped by one and is now 18, with 15 recovered.

Another Dewey County resident tested positive this week bringing that county’s total to five with only one being listed as recovered.

There are still no positive cases reported for Campbell or Potter County.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 74,117.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 674, with 65 currently hospitalized.