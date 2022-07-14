Post 4 drops close games against W-I-N, Onida

Post 4 lost three close games over the week, falling 4-3 and 5-3 to Warner-Ipswich-Northville at Legion Memorial Field on Wednesday and 7-6 to Onida in Onida on Thursday.

In the 4-3 loss in the opener against W-I-N, Post 4 held a 3-1 lead before the visitors collected three runs in the third inning. Pitching took over from there as the bottom of the third and the fourth and fifth innings were all scoreless.

Post 4 scored two runs in the first inning when Simon Fried singled and Peter Fried walked. Both came around to score on a Gavin Farlee single.

In the second inning, Jackson Eisemann drew a walk and scored when Simon Fried reached on a W-I-N error.

Simon Fried took the loss for Post 4, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits, five walks and eight strikeouts. Taylon Carmody threw a scoreless fourth as did Jackson Eisemann in the fifth.

Simon Fried and Farlee paced the offense with two hits each.

Remily struck out eight and threw a complete game to earn the win. Fischbach scored two runs for W-I-N.

W-I-N scored two runs in the seventh to edge Post 4 5-3 in the nightcap.

After leading off the game with a base hit, Simon Fried scored Post 4’s first inning run on an RBI single by Jack Faehnrich.

After W-I-N scored two runs in the second inning, Post 4 answered with two of their own in the bottom of the third. Holden Eisemann and Carmody drew walks to start the inning and through aggressive baserunning, both came around to score without the team benefitting from a base hit.

W-I-N tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the sixth before Trenhaile hit a sacrifice fly and Ward hit an RBI single to give the visitors the lead.

Post 4 loaded the bases with one out but could not get the needed hit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Faehnrich took the loss for Mobridge after Shane Henderson had thrown 5.2 innings of four-hit ball.

Simon Fried and Trace Cerney had two hits each to lead the offense.

Ward earned the win for W-I-N in relief of Fischbach. Remily had two hits and drove two runs home.

A seventh inning rally came up short in the 7-6 loss in Onida on Thursday.

Trailing 7-5 to start the top of the last inning, Faehnrich walked, Collin Tisdall singled and Farlee got hit by a pitch to start the inning. Faehnrich scored on a Carmody walk, but an out on the basepaths and a strikeout ended the comeback attempt.

Post 4 got on the board first with a run in the fourth. Jackson Eisemann walked, was advanced to third and scored on a steal of home.

Onida scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Post 4 answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Carmody singled and Simon Fried and Holden Eisemann drew walks to load the bases. Carmody scored on a wild pitch before Fried and Eisemann scored on Tisdall’s two-RBI base hit.

Onida again scored three runs, but this time Post 4 answered with just one. In the top of the sixth, Carmody reached on an error and scored on a Simon Fried single.

Holden Eisemann suffered the loss, giving up seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits, five walks and six strikeouts. His defense committed five errors.

Tisdall led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Farlee had two hits, including a double.

Wittler earned the win for Onida in four innings relief. Hepker led the home team’s offense, going four-for-four and scoring three runs. Wittler added two hits.

The Post 4 regular season draws to a busy conclusion with two doubleheaders this at Legion Memorial Field. Mobridge hosts Groton tonight (Wednesday) and Aberdeen Smittys on Friday.

