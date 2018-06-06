Post #4 takes advantage of Ft. Pierre pitching

Post #4 won its first game of the year, taking down Ft. Pierre Post #20 in a 19-8 game at Legion Memorial Field on Thursday.

The game went back and forth for a while. Ft. Pierre jumped out with three runs in the first inning. Mobridge came back with two runs and tied the game at 3-3 in the second. Leading 5-4 in the fifth, Mobridge put up four runs to take a 9-4 lead, only to have Ft. Pierre answer with four make it 9-8 midway through the fifth.

Mobridge took over after that, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth to end the game by 10-run rule at 19-8.

Noah Bauer pitched four and one-third for the win. He gave up nine runs (five earned) and struck out six. Mason Schoenhard came on to get the last five outs.

Patience was the key for Mobridge as Ft. Pierre pitching issued 17 walks. Mobridge mixed in six hits and 10 stolen bases to lead the offensive attack.

Gavin Reinert had a single and double and drove in three runs. Michael Davis had a single, drew three walks, scored three runs and stole four bases, including home in the first inning. Cayden Eisemann had an RBI single and scored three times. Dawson Mayer drew four bases on balls and scored three times. Schoenhard and Bauer collected the other hits, while scoring three runs each.