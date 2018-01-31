Post players lead Chamberlain past Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers could not stop the Cubs in the post and dropped a 59-45 game in Chamberlain on Saturday.

Things did not look good early as Chamberlain jumped out to a 14-4 lead. The Lady Tigers kept the game close and cut the deficit to six points 41-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Chamberlain answered with the next 11 points.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “When we did, we did fine.”

Bachman said having to make the adjustments was on her.

“We shouldn’t have tried to go man-to-man,” said Bachman.

Six-foot Mady Handel and 5’10” Paige Reuer were a matchup the Lady Tigers could not solve. The duo combined for 17 field goals while tying for game honors with 19 points each. Brenna Comfert added 13 points.

Jestice Talley led a balanced Mobridge-Pollock attack with 15 points. Megan Zahn scored 11 and Jadin Monsen and Hannah Stroeder scored eight points each.

Bachman was pleased with the girls scoring points across the board, but also knows the game could have been closer than it was.

“If we make a couple free throws and don’t have a couple turnovers, maybe it’s a different game,” said Bachman.

Todd County

The Lady Tigers play the Todd County Lady Falcons in Mission on Saturday. The varsity only doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.

The Lady Falcons are 12-3 on the season and feature an all-state second-teamer in freshman Caelyn Valandra-Prue.

“They’re good,” said Bachman. “They are going to be quick and they like to run the ball.”

The Lady Tigers and Lady Falcons are playing for the 24th time in a series that began in 1994. Todd County won a 67-48 game last year to take a 12-11 lead in the all-time series.

Mobridge-Pollock (1-15) 4 19 30 45

Chamberlain (5-9) 14 26 39 59

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 3 1-2 8, Hayley Borah 1 1-2 3, Hannah Stroeder 4 0-2 8, Jestice Talley 4 6-10 15, Megan Zahn 4 3-6 11, Totals 16 14-23 45.

Chamberlain: Avany Long 1 0-0 2, Paige Reuer 9 1-2 19, Brenna Comfert 4 3-4 13, Mady Handel 8 2-3 19, Treyah Sitting Bear 1 0-0 2, Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Alayne Daly 1 0-0 2, Totals 24 8-11 59.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Monsen, Talley); Chamberlain 3 (Comfert 2, Handel). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 19 (Borah 6, Stroeder 5); Chamberlain 26. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 12; Chamberlain 19. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 18; Chamberlain 19.