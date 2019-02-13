Postseason begins with Region 4B tourney

With a shot at competing in the state tournament on the line, 10 Tigers will be looking to extend their season at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Saturday.

Coach Nathan Ford said it is “do or die” time for the Tigers.

“You either win or your season ends,” said Ford, adding that there are no second chances since Class B eliminated the district tournament a few years ago.

“It’s going to come down to who wants it more,” said Ford.

With time off since the Big Dakota Conference Tournament on Feb. 2, the Tigers have had a change to heal some wounds and recover from the flu that swept through the team.

“After Monday’s practice I feel like we’re all pretty fresh,” said Ford, “but with the flu, you don’t just get over it.”

The Tigers will be one man down as freshman heavyweight Kalvin Netterville suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

The only other injury is senior Isaac Olson’s balky back, but Ford said Olson is “dealing with it.”

The 152-pound Olson enters the region ranked eighth in state with a 30-10 record. Fellow senior Tucson Freeman, at 160 pounds, is 29-17 and ranked a team-best seventh in state. Junior Jacob Steiger is ranked 11th in Class B with a 33-12 record at 126 pounds. Sophomore Isaac Aman is 22-20 and ranked ninth at 113 pounds.

Juniors Tucker Holzer and Jon Keller have winning records, but are not ranked. Holzer is 19-16 at 170 pounds, while Keller is 17-13 at 220 pounds.

Eighth-grader Remmington Ford is 12-12 at 106 pounds. Freshman Zachary Schilling is 11-12 at 120 pounds. Sophomore Kamron Pearman is 11-14 at 132 pounds and junior Josh Norder is 11-22 at 182 pounds.

The Region 4B tourney pits the Tigers against Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Faith, Harding County, Hill City, Hot Springs, Lead-Deadwood, Lemmon/McIntosh, Lyman, McLaughlin, Newell, Philip Area, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, Stanley County and Sully Buttes.

The State B Wrestling Tournament will be held in conjunction with Class A on Feb. 22 and 23 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.