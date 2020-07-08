State Health officials announced Wednesday, July 8th, that an individual who attended the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo in Mobridge has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:
- June 30th from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
- July 1st from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Due to the risk of exposure, individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.
If you develop symptoms:
- Call your health care provider immediately.
- Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
- Avoid contact with other people.
- Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
Leave a Reply