Mobridge Weather

Sunny
85°F
 

Breaking News: Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Mobridge

Potential COVID-19 Exposure in MobridgeFree Access

By ohtadmin | on July 08, 2020

State Health officials announced Wednesday, July 8th, that an individual who attended the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo in Mobridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

  • June 30th from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
  • July 1st from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately.
  • Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
  • Avoid contact with other people.
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

More From News Go To The News Section

Watch Mobridge Regional Hospital’s video address to the community on COVID-19
Positive COVID tests increase in Walworth Co.
New no texting law will be enforced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *