Mobridge Weather

20°F
wind speed: 20 mph SE
 

Princes and Princesses

By Justin Petersen | on November 08, 2017

Right: Prince and princess candidates for the 2017 Snow Queen Contest are: (back, from left) Dayson Schumacher, son of Kristi Hayes; Kadin Kuehl, son of Brett and Lori Kuehl; Matson Keller, son of Matt and Kylie Keller; Canyon Ford, son of Nathan and Val Ford; Madison DuBois, daughter of Geri Lynn Goodhouse; Tiara Parisien, daughter of Justin and Lily Parisien; Karen Stretches, daughter of Tanya Chasing Hawk; and Darrin Howell, son of David Howell and Tammy Marker; (middle) Porter Pateneaude, son of Jamey and Tara Pateneaude; MaRayha Bleyle, daughter of Mack Saxon and Tabitha Bleyle; Zentaya Wessel, daughter of Tim Sjomeling and Naomie Wessel; Kansas Phillips-Burshia, daughter of Jasmine Phillips, Auntie Whitney Crow Feather-Schmidt and Uncle James Schmidt; Tyler Roebuck, son of Tim and Tiffany Roebuck; and Jesse-James Schmidt, son of James Schmidt and Whitney Crow Feather-Schmidt; (front) Hunter Wientjes, son of Jack and Missy Wientjes; Adalyn Aberle, daughter of the late Robert Aberle and Courtney Aberle; Lucas Buckley, son of Susan Howe; Elliana Bearsheart, daughter of Jeremy and Kimberly Bearsheart; and Ava Wolff daughter of Cody and Kaylla Wolf.

More From Featured Stories Go To The Featured Stories Section

Ten MPHS seniors seek Snow Queen crown
Lady Tigers sweep Braves, earn trip to Sweet 16
Trick or Treat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *