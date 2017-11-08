Princes and Princesses
By
Justin Petersen
|
on
November 08, 2017
Right: Prince and princess candidates for the 2017 Snow Queen Contest are: (back, from left) Dayson Schumacher, son of Kristi Hayes; Kadin Kuehl, son of Brett and Lori Kuehl; Matson Keller, son of Matt and Kylie Keller; Canyon Ford, son of Nathan and Val Ford; Madison DuBois, daughter of Geri Lynn Goodhouse; Tiara Parisien, daughter of Justin and Lily Parisien; Karen Stretches, daughter of Tanya Chasing Hawk; and Darrin Howell, son of David Howell and Tammy Marker; (middle) Porter Pateneaude, son of Jamey and Tara Pateneaude; MaRayha Bleyle, daughter of Mack Saxon and Tabitha Bleyle; Zentaya Wessel, daughter of Tim Sjomeling and Naomie Wessel; Kansas Phillips-Burshia, daughter of Jasmine Phillips, Auntie Whitney Crow Feather-Schmidt and Uncle James Schmidt; Tyler Roebuck, son of Tim and Tiffany Roebuck; and Jesse-James Schmidt, son of James Schmidt and Whitney Crow Feather-Schmidt; (front) Hunter Wientjes, son of Jack and Missy Wientjes; Adalyn Aberle, daughter of the late Robert Aberle and Courtney Aberle; Lucas Buckley, son of Susan Howe; Elliana Bearsheart, daughter of Jeremy and Kimberly Bearsheart; and Ava Wolff daughter of Cody and Kaylla Wolf.
