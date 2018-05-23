Priscilla Mueller was tireless, dutiful worker

A Celebration of Life for Priscilla (Biel) Mueller, 87, of Selby, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at United Church of Christ in Selby with Pastor Mary Lou Gruebele officiating.

Priscilla died peacefully on May 19, 2018, at Good Samaritan Center in Selby where she shared a room with her sister, Arba Huber.

Priscilla was born on Dec. 6, 1930, to Theodore and Martha (Zimmerman) Biel on a farm northwest of Java. She attended Kundert Country School and graduated from Java High School.

Priscilla and Ervin Mueller married on July 16, 1949, and lived on the farm in Java, that was homesteaded by Ervin’s parents, until they moved to Aberdeen in 2010.

Priscilla worked tirelessly and dutifully for her family and the community. She worked on the farm and was especially known for her outstanding cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and housekeeping skills.

She was active as an officer, committee member, and religious education leader at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java. Priscilla also served as an officer at Java High School for the PTO and Java Band Mothers and was the pianist for years at Sutley Congregational Church, where she had been baptized and confirmed. In 1979, she earned her 25-year pin with the Sew and So Extension Club. After she and Ervin stopped farming, she served as the assistant cook at the Java Nutrition Site and was soon promoted to head cook at the Selby Nutrition Site. She also worked part-time as a waitress at Berens Café in Selby for four years.

Priscilla is survived by her husband, Ervin; their three children, Penny (Neil) Fuhr of Kenosha, Wis., Richard (Marie) Mueller of Miller, and Tamara Muller of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Christi (Kris) Mack, Ryan (Nikki) Fuhr, Bridgette (John) Kuchera, Matthew (Becky) Fuhr and Travis (Laura) Mueller; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Arba (Hess) Huber of Akaska; two sisters-in-law, Anne (Mueller) Whitlock of Java and Delila (Aman) Biel of Aberdeen; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Good Samaritan Center, 4861, Lincoln Ave., Selby, S.D., 57472.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with the arrangements.