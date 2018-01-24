Priscilla’s first-try gravy was ‘hard as a rock’

Priscilla Meyer started cooking at a young age. Four years old to be exact.

She was in the kitchen with her grandmother, who was doing the cooking. Wanting to help, Priscilla added “a bunch of sugar” (instead of salt) to a recipe when her grandmother wasn’t looking.

“Needless to say it was not edible, and grandma was not very happy,” Priscilla recalled.

She has been married to Vernon Meyer for 23 years and together they have a quite a mixed family. She has three daughters, Brenda Compaan of Strasburg, N.D.; Carol Fox of Sioux Falls, and Selena Alderin, Watford City, N.D.; three stepsons, one stepdaughter, eight grandchildren, four step-granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.

Pricilla has retired after working for Dairiconcepts in Pollock for 23 years. She started in the packaging department, then moved to milk pasteurizer and when she retired she was working in the whey and milk pasteurizer department, loading and unloading trucks.

She was born in California, but the family moved to Longview, Texas, when she was in the fourth grade.

Vernon was born in Pollock on the farm and worked there before going into the petroleum business and retired as a truck driver.

Priscilla came to South Dakota to help run a family business, Fast Eddie’s, in Herreid, which she did from 1975 to 1984.

She taught herself to cook, but when she first started cooking, Priscilla took on a touchy preparation, fried chicken and gravy.

“When it was time to eat, the chicken wasn’t done, so it went back into the oven, and gravy was so hard that we had to throw it out,” she said.

Priscilla was excited to get a bread maker one year, and was happy with the result as when the bread came out, it was delicious.

“But once it sat for a day it was rock hard,” she laughed. “Now the bread maker is stored in the garage.”

Her husband is not a picky eater and Priscilla said her girls love her tacos and enchiladas. Those recipes are included below.

In her spare time, she likes to crochet afghans, get together with her friends and read. Priscilla is an avid collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia. Her treasured dishes are parfait and sherbert glasses from her great-grandmother Girton. She has a passion for lead crystal and Fostoria dishes. In the 1970’s she took over selling Avon from Nola Orth of Herreid, and now has a collection of Avon products.

Priscilla is the treasurer of the Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church WIC program (Women In Church).

Priscilla Meyer’s Recipes

Chicken Jambalaya

1 chicken fryer, cut up

2 cups rice

3 boiled eggs

1 can cream of chicken soup

Green onions

Celery

Salt and pepper

Boil boney pieces of chicken in just enough water to cover the chicken. Then begin making your roue by browning flour in a small amount of oil until the flour is very brown. Then add water and meaty pieces of chicken. Next cook a pot of rice until it’s nearly dry and add a stick of margarine. After boney pieces are fully cooked, debone and add meat to rice and mix well. Boil your celery and onions in a small amount of chicken broth. Drain, reserving just enough broth to make celery and onions “soupy.” Add this to rice. Next add boiled eggs and cream of chicken soup. Mix well and pour into a pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Serve. Spoon rice mixture onto plate and pour the roue over with a piece of meaty chicken.

Shrimp Creole

Chop one medium onion, one medium bell pepper, 1/2 cup celery, mince one clove of garlic. Saute these in two tablespoons of cooking oil about five minutes. Stir in one 8-oz. can tomato sauce, 3/4 cup water, 1/2 tsp. salt and a dash of pepper.

Simmer 10 minutes. Add one 12-oz. package of frozen raw shrimp. Bring to a boil for five to eight minutes. Serve over rice. Serves 4 people.

Chalupas

1 cup onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

1 pound hamburger

1 1/2 cups light cream

Salt to taste

1 1/2 cups American cheese, grated

2 Tbsp. flour

3 Tbsp. chili powder

1 cup water

1 1/2 cups tomato soup

12 Tortillas

Saute half the onions in the butter until soft. Add hamburger and cook until brown. Add flour and chili powder and cook five minutes more. Add water. Cover and simmer until thick. Mix soup, cream, remaining raw onions and cheese and salt. Cut tortillas in strips and place in a buttered shallow casserole. Alternate meat and cheese mixture until the casserole is full, ending with cheese on top. Bake 325 degrees until hot and browned. Serves 6 to 8 people.

Baked Bean Casserole

1 can pork & beans

1 can butter beans, undrained

1 can lima beans, undrained

1 can kidney beans, undrained

1 lb. hamburger, browned

1 lb. bacon, cooked and rumbled

1 10-oz pkg. little smokies, cut in half

1/2 cup ketchup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup molasses

Mix everything together and cook at 350 degrees for one hour, or all day in a slow crock pot on low.