Proposed jail project presented

Mobridge residents were presented information about the proposed new jail project, Wednesday, June 20, but unlike at other area meetings, they were not allowed to ask questions about the project.

About 30 residents showed up for the informational meeting at which Leap Chear, of EAPC Architects, Engineers and Brad Hompe, an independent jail consultant, presented information on the proposed project to the taxpayers. Those attending the meeting were informed no questions about the project would be answered, although residents would be allowed to make statements about the project.

During the presentation, Hompe informed residents that the current facility including the section built in 1909, does not meet several requirements of federal laws including the Prison Rape Elimination Act and the Civil Rights for Institutionalized Persons Act.

He also told the taxpayers the current facility does not meet several nationally accepted standards and practices for correctional institutions.

Hompe told the group options for the county would be 1.) To continue to run the facility as is, which was really not an option because of the facility’s safety issues and liability, which he said insurance will not cover; 2.) Renovating and adding on to the facility; 3.) Closing the facility and contracting the prisoners to other facilities or 4.) To build the new jail.

Downfalls of the current facility include: no dedicated visitor areas, insufficient administration and office spaces, no program space, no exercise areas, lack of high risk intercom systems, no onsite healthcare options, no dedicated ADA visitation area and no dedicated staffing areas.

Contracting Walworth County prisoners to other facilities would not be cost effective because of the increased annual cost and inflation. He pointed out that not having a facility in Walworth County would remove $712,808 in salaries that would move to another municipality.

Other downfalls of not having a jail facility in Walworth County that were presented included a loss of tax base connected to the loss of jail jobs; loss of business revenue; loss of funding to schools; labor cost increases of driving inmates out of the county and consequential transportation costs; a decrease in law enforcement presence in local communities and lack of the ability to hold prisoners prior to sentencing.

He said the renovation and addition idea was found to be ineffective financially as the existing structures do not support expansion.

Residents were presented with an overview of the proposed $10.5 million project, that includes a 30,170 square foot structure with 4,492 square feet dedicated to public and court safety including a two-sided elevator for public and prisoner transport to the third floor courtroom and public and visitors reception area at a preliminary construction cost of $920,860.

The sheriff’s department includes 3,801 square feet including a 203 square foot sheriff’s office, two deputies offices, a 612 square foot multi-purpose room, a 246 square foot records room, a 203 square foot patrol storage room, and a 668 square foot evidence storage room, plus interview room, observation room, restrooms and more storage at a preliminary construction cost of $779,205.

The jail booking, processing and support area is 12,925 square foot, and includes a medical waiting room, office, medication storage room and exam room at a combined 645.5 square. This area also includes a staff break room, two padded cells and medical holding cell, 4 other holding cells, a day room, booking desk supervisor’s room, interview room and dressing room at a preliminary construction cost of $4,265,250.

The actual 8,952 square feet of detention housing that includes individual male and female cells, two super maximum cells, five day rooms, the control room, a multi-purpose room, the laundry, kitchen area and a 508 square foot exercise area, plus storage and a 257.5 square foot multi-purpose room carries a construction cost of $2,954,160.

The remodeling of the courthouse in the project is $75,000 and the demolition work, site preparation and pavement work is an estimated $350,000.

Construction work subtotal is $9,344,475 with project soft costs (furniture, etc,) of $879,364, with a project contingency fund of $450,000.

Fees and other costs add another $350,000 to the project cost.

Comparing costs

Hompe showed the group a comparison of the operating costs of the current jail to that of the new facility.

According to Hompe the current facility in 2017 operated at an expense to Walworth County of $343,397. He said the new facility could be operated with the current staff, with a 60 prisoner daily average at a net profit of $212,898. (See taxpayer cost on bond issue on page 2.)

Hompe said the additional cost per prisoner to the county after the initial 25 prisoners, was only $9.50. He said no additional staff would be needed as the facility is built smart and will be able to manned by the current number of employees. He said that number was based on 2017 budget information he had received from the Walworth County officials.

It was recommended that the vote to move forward with the project be approved as soon as possible. Both Chear, who presented the building portion of the project and Hompe said the longer the commission waits to move forward with the project the more the cost of construction will rise.

After the presentation, several taxpayers voiced their opinion on the information. The comments at the Mobridge meeting, where no questions were allowed, leaned toward negativity towards the project.

Several residents voiced their disagreement with the scope of the project. Another told the group he would rather see the money be spent on other needs such as education.

