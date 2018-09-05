Quenzer, Moser lead Tigers to tourney win

Carson Quenzer and Sean Moser led the way as Mobridge-Pollock won the Chamberlain Golf Invite at Chamberlain Country Club on Thursday.

Quenzer took third place, shooting 78. Moser came in fifth at 81. After an opening nine 41, Quenzer shot one-over-par 37 on the back. Moser shot a consistent 41-40.

Their scores paved the way for the Tigers to shoot 355 and beat host Chamberlain by 14 strokes. Chamberlain beat the Tigers 360 to 378 two weeks ago in Mobridge.

“It’s great to see some of those younger and less experienced players start to find their rhythm midway through the season,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “Sean has now had back-to-back rounds under 90 as a freshman and continues to work hard at improving every day.”

Noah Fried just missed medaling with a 95 and a tie for 11th. Jack Faehnrich shot 101 and Will Beadle 110.

“I’m very excited with the improvements that are being made” said Hettick. “Hopefully, they can find some consistency and continue to build into the post season.”

Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain took medalist honors with 41-35-76.

The Tigers head back to Chamberlain on Thursday to compete in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament. Chamberlain won the BDC title last year. Caldwell is the defending medalist.

Chamberlain Golf Invite

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 355, Chamberlain 369, Mitchell 398, Pierre White 412, Todd County 418, Pierre Green 426.

Medalists: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 41-35-76; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 39-38-77; 3. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 41-37-78; 4. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 41-40-81; 5. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 41-40-81; 6. Thomas Denoyer, St. Francis Indian, 48-40-88; 7. Cooper Swartz, Pierre White, 48-40-88; 8. Lincoln Bates, Mitchell, 45-45-90; 9. Tyler Wright, St. Francis Indian, 45-45-90; 10. Gage Watson, Winner, 46-45-91;

Other Mobridge-Pollock Scores: Noah Fried, 48-47-95; Jack Faehnrich, 50-51-101; Will Beadle, 55-55-110.

Mobridge-Pollock JV Scores: Isaac Aman, 49-47-96; Deklan Finkbeiner, 57-48-105; Gabe Jerome, 56-51-107; Noah Bauer, 59-64-123; Ketch Claymore, 69-56-125.