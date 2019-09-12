Quick-strike Tigers mine 42-7 win over Golddiggers

The quick-strike Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and ran away for a 42-7 win over Lead-Deadwood in Deadwood on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re playing fast on offense and defense,” said coach Paul Goehring. “We’re getting things done on both sides of the ball.”

The opening drive of the game was a near carbon copy of the opening week game in Miller. The Tigers started the game with a 13-yard run by Caden Halsey before Reese Cerney took a jet sweep and raced 50 yards untouched for the first touchdown of game. In Miller, Cerney went 54 yards to the end zone on the second offensive play of the game.

After holding the Golddiggers to a three-and-out, the Tigers again scored in two plays. Gavin Reinert ran for 13 yards on the first play before Halsey dropped back and hit Braden Goehring for a 34-yard touchdown on the next play.

After a second Golddigger three and out, the offense went back to work with an eight-play, 82-yard drive. The Tigers picked up two first downs to move to midfield, but the drive seemed to stall. But facing third and 12, Halsey launched a long ball that nestled into Cerney’s hands for a 50-yard touchdown, making the Tiger lead 21-0.

Lead-Deadwood’s third possession ended on the second play when Cayden Eisemann picked off a Max Johnson pass. On the next play, Halsey hit Bryston Goehring for a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers’ fourth touchdown of the first quarter.

The offense slowed for a bit in the second quarter with one drive ending on a fumble and another on a turnover on downs, but on their third possession Halsey completed three straight passes, the third being a 19-yard touchdown to Bryston Goehring, that gave the Tigers a 35-0 lead and ensured the second half would be played with a running clock.

Goehring said the good side of things was that the Tigers threw and ran the ball well early and the offensive line did a good job against a huge Lead-Deadwood line.

“They didn’t respect our passing game,” said Goehring. “They were blitzing a lot and we still threw the ball well and we still ran the ball between the tackles.”

He added that on the downside, “There was the drive we didn’t finish and on defense we kind of let them run a little bit on us.”

The Tiger offense racked up 406 yards, including nearly 300 in the first half. The Tigers ran for 206 yards and threw for 200.

Halsey had a huge game completing 11 of 14 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

“Halsey is off to a way better start than last year,” said Goehring.

After two games, the senior signal caller is 17 of 21 passing for 299 yards and six touchdowns.

Reinert led the ground attack with his first 100-yard game, running 14 times for 116 yards. Cerney had 77 yards on just three carries.

The Tigers defense, who held the Golddiggers to eight yards and two turnovers on 10 offensive snaps in the first quarter and 10 yards in the second quarter, were led by Zane Reinert and Trace Cerney with four tackles each, Bryston Goehring added three tackles and an interception.

As for special teams, kicker Paul Mueller hit all six extra points and used directional and squib kicking on kickoffs with a lot of success.

“The kicking game did well again,” said Goehring. “And not just the extra points, the holding by Jacob Steiger was good and we kicked the ball away from the Stulken kid.”

Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood returned the opening kickoff of the season for a touchdown to get the Golddiggers off to a win over Bennett County. The Tigers not only kept him from gaining any return yards, the defense held the senior running back to 26 yards on 10 carries. That includes two carries for 22 yards early in the second quarter, making his other eight carries worth four yards.

Homecoming

The Tigers host Aberdeen Roncalli in the annual homecoming game at Tiger Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Tigers beat the Cavaliers 14-8 in Aberdeen last year to end a 17-game losing streak in the series.

“I already told the kids,” said Goehring, “they’re going to want to beat us even more after last year.”

Roncalli is struggling so far this season. After an opening week 26-0 win over Miller/Highmore-Harrold in Aberdeen, the Cavaliers lost 41-21 to Webster Area and 36-7 to Redfield.

Goehring said his charges had better not underestimate the Cavaliers.

“Their quarterback is just a freshman, but he plays older than that and they have some decent speed” said Goehring. “Our goal is to not let homecoming be a distraction and to not underestimate them.”

Even with last year’s win, Roncalli holds a giant 24-5 record against the Tigers since the two teams first met on the gridiron in 1965. The Tigers have never beaten the Cavaliers in consecutive games.

Mobridge-Pollock (2-0) 28 7 7 0- 42

Lead-Deadwood (1-2) 0 0 0 7- 7

First Quarter

MP- Reese Cerney 50 run (Paul Mueller kick)

MP- Braden Goehring 34 pass from Caden Halsey (Mueller kick)

MP- R. Cerney 50 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

MP- Bryston Goehring 27 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Second Quarter

MP- Bryston Goehring 19 pass from Halsey (Mueller kick)

Third Quarter

MP- Cayden Eisemann 5 run (Mueller kick)

Fourth Quarter

LD- Jordy Stulken 3 run (Pablo Munoz-Fraga kick)

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 27-206 (Gavin Reinert 14-116, R. Cerney 3-77, Braden Goehring 1-7, Eisemann 3-6, Halsey 5-5, Bryston Goehring 1-(-5); Passing (Halsey 11-14-0-200); Receiving (Bryston Goehring 6-83, R. Cerney 1-50, Braden Goehring 2-40, Eisemann 2-27); 19 first downs; 1 turnover; 5-35 penalties. Defense: Zane Reinert 4 tackles, Trace Cerney 4 tackles, .5 sacks, G. Reinert 3.5 tackles, Bryston Goehring 3 tackles, interception, Eisemann interception, Kregen Norder .5 sack.

Lead-Deadwood: Rushing 28-79 (Stulken 10-26, Max Johnson 9-24, Cody Rakow 5-16, Charlie Hanel 2-8, Dawson Janke 1-7, T.K. Rainey 1-(-2); Passing (Johnson 4-14-2-82); Receiving (Receiving Stulken 2-55, Mekieh Hon 1-32, Rainey 1(-5); 10 first downs; 2 turnovers; 2-20 penalties.