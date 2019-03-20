Ramona Weischedel memorial is Saturday

Ramona Jean Weischedel, 66, of Mobridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was born to Reuben and Agnes Niehoff on May 24, 1953.

Mona’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Family Worship Center in Mobridge.

Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

A loving wife and mother, Mona was a self-employed daycare provider for more than 35 years. She loved kids and taking care of others. She was a devout Christian and member of Lakeside Bible Church. Mona had a strong relationship with her Bible study group and God.

Mona attended Sully Buttes High School in Onida. She enjoyed dancing, reading books, arts and crafts, her horses, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

Mona was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Niehoff.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Mobridge; son, Jeremy of Sioux Falls; parents, Reuben and Agnes Niehoff of Onida; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.