Randall hired as MPHS principal

Contracts for new staff positions, including high school principal were approved Monday, Aug. 13 at the Mobridge-Pollock School Board meeting.

Holly Randall, who is originally from Herreid, was hired as the new high school principal, replacing Mike Busch who resigned last month. Randall was the 7-12 grade principal in Napoleon, N.D., for two years. She also worked with the Northwest Area schools for eight years as an education specialist and has five years teaching experience in the Herreid and Warner school districts.

Other contracts approved in compliance with the negotiated agreement with the Mobridge Education Association include Nathan Ford as an elementary teacher; Jessica Lipp, Emily Dale, and Laura Silvernagel as paraprofessionals; Jody Goetz for transportation and custodial; Thomas (T.J.) Knudson as head basketball coach; Troy Stenberg as assistant football coach; Shalena Zeller as assistant track coach; and Trey Frederick as middle school and fifth and sixth grade basketball coach.

Several staff members tendered resignations from other positions that coincide with the new contracts. Those include Stenberg resigning as assistant track coach, Frederick from his assistant football coach position and Ford from his paraprofessional position. Dawn Holzer also resigned from her custodial position.

Mobridge-Pollock Superintendent Tim Frederick told the board funding for technology requests is in the budget and equipment will be purchased to replace dated equipment. He said there is surplus funding from other budgets that could cover the purchase of the new technology.

The board also discussed several policies including the restraint and seclusion policy, dealing with interactions of staff with students who may be having issues that could cause harm to themselves or other students. Frederick said the policy includes important forms that are imperative to the procedure following such incidents.

“It is very important that we follow policy with approved practices,” he told the board.

The board also approved the annual contract with Northeast Head Start, with the terms the same as last year’s contract. They also approved the district’s participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s emergency bus pact to aid other districts. This allows districts to render aid to students of other districts in a situation involving transportation problems.

Frederick also told the board he would be holding a parents meeting in Pollock on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to listen to their concerns and hear their input.

The board also heard that the construction projects at both Freeman Davis and the Upper Elementary School are near complete with the final completion checklists being compiled.

