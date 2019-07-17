Randy loved farming, riding and tinkering with his motorcycle

Funeral services for Randy Fudge, 62, of Mobridge and Timber Lake were held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the United Parish in Timber Lake. Burial was at Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Randy passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Randall Dwayne Fudge was born on October 2, 1956, in Mobridge to Frank and Nellie (Perry) Fudge. He grew up in Timber Lake and graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1974. While in high school he was active in band and football. Following school Randy attended Black Hills State University.

Randy married Deb Geigle in November of 1976. To this union two children were born, Mike and Julie. Later in life Randy welcomed a daughter into his life, Anna Netzer.

Randy made his home in Timber Lake before moving to McLaughlin and eventually Mobridge. During this time Randy worked construction and farmed. In 1981 Randy started his own business, Dakota Dirt Movers, where he built roads and dams in South and North Dakota. In 1988 Randy was able to purchase his home place outside of Timber Lake where he continued his farming and ranching.

Randy had a love for motorcycles.Whether it was riding or tinkering with them he was enjoying himself. He also liked gardening and working on his old tractors.

Randy is survived by a son, Mike Fudge of Mobridge, two daughters, Julie Fudge of Fargo, N.D., and Anna Netzer of Ashley, N.D.; grandson, Maximus; brothers, Franklin of Pierre, Millard of Clear, Ark., Ken (Chris) of Orofino, Idaho, Jim (Terry) of Big Horn, Wyo., and Dean of Big Horn, Wyo.; sister Darlene Cole of Cologne, Minn., and Judy (Bob) Anderson of Mandan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Maxine Fudge.