Ray Knodel was decorated vet

Funeral services for Raymond Knodel, 94, of Isabel, were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Isabel UCC Church.

Burial was at Hillsview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Ray passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, at Avantara Nursing Home in Ipswich.

Raymond Knodel was born on April 13, 1925, in Isabel, to Andrew and Louise (Schneider) Knodel. He was the fourth of 16 children. He attended Isabel School to the eighth grade.

Ray entered the U.S. Army on Sept. 27, 1944. He served with the First California Division in Japan and the Philippine Islands during World War II. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal, Philippine Liberation Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal. After his discharge on Nov. 25, 1946, he returned to Isabel where he worked a number of jobs in the West River area including Standard Oil in Belle Fourche and Isabel. In 1970, he went to work for the Dewey County Highway Dept. and retired in 1990.

He was united in marriage to Irene Schuh in Isabel on Sept. 11, 1971. They were members of the UCC Church. He was also a lifetime member of American Legion and was a past commander.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Irene; one sister, Pearl (Knodel) Muller of El Paso, Texas; and four brothers, Donald (Margaret) of Mobridge, Ervin (Gladys) of Spearfish, Earl of California, and Herman (Diane) of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Louise; nine brothers, Norbert, Edward, Ruben, Walter, Floyd, Darrel, Herbert, Lawrence and Harold; and one sister, Delores (Knodel) Repfer.