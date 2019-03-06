Ray Tehle spent ‘second chance for happiness’ in Timber Lake

Mass of Christian Burial for Ray Tehle, 80, of Timber Lake, was held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Ray passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Raymond “Ray” LeRoy Tehle was born on Nov. 26, 1938, at Breckenridge, Minn., to Cyril and Irene (Haley) Tehle. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Breckenridge and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1956.

He married Joyce Schendel on Jan. 19, 1957, in California. To this union three children were born: Lori, Richard and Sheri.

Joyce died on July 23, 1985.

Ray was a sales representative for a uniform supply company servicing the Los Angeles area.

Ray married Jean (Engel) Goldade on Aug. 24, 1994. They considered themselves blessed to have found each other and they felt the Lord had given them a second chance at happiness. Ray and Jean made their new life together in Timber Lake.

Ray cherished his Catholic faith. He was a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus, a member of Holy Cross Church, a delegate to the Rapid City Diocesan Synod, a member of the Church Council, and taught religion and assisted with Confirmation preparation. He was also a CoJourner with the Presentation Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Aberdeen.

Ray was chairman of the Timber Lake Ambulance Board for many years and was instrumental in acquiring new equipment to serve the people of the community. He felt it was important for our little town to have a good ambulance.

Ray loved to go fishing with his brothers Dan and Dave on Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jean.

Blessed for sharing Ray’s life are his loving wife of 24 years, Jean; his three children; daughter, Lori (John) Bryant and their son Corey; son, Richard; daughter, Sheri Conrad (Eric Brown); step-daughter, Tammy (Hal) Jewett and their sons, Ryan Jewett and Todd (C.J.) Jewett and their son, Zacoy. Ray is also survived by his brother, Dave (Cheryl) Tehle and their family; sister-in-law, Stacy Tehle and nephews, Dan (Karen) Tehle Jr., and Paul (Tammie) Tehle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Irene Tehle; his first wife, Joyce; brother, Dan; and infant brother, James.