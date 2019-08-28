Recipes for chocolate chips, everyone’s favorite sweet

When I was a kid there was never any candy in the house. Being resourceful, I discovered that chocolate chips were my go to sweet, but it had its rules.

First of all the chocolate chip package had to be already open.

Secondly I only took three chocolate chips a day. Enough to satisfy my sweet tooth, but not so many my mom would notice.

Thirdly I had to ask God’s forgiveness for my thievery.

As an adult I can buy my own chocolate chips and eat them or make whatever I want with them.

Believe me there are lots of recipes out there, so other people must like chocolate chips as much as I do.

My grandmother Loll always had two clear glass cookie jars. One always had sugar cookies and the other was for a variety of cookies. When we went to grandma’s house it always had chocolate chip cookies in it because they were my favorite.

Years later at a family reunion I was bragging that grandma liked me best because she always had my favorite cookies on hand. Much to my chargrin, I discovered that my other 23 cousins always had their favorite cookies when they came and they weren’t always chocolate chip. My grandma was really something.

My favorite as a kid and as an adult if I’m offered an assortment of cookies is the chocolate chip cookie. I thought until this year that I preferred chewy chocolate chip cookies, but Darlene Jensen brought some to work that melted in your mouth. So, here are both recipes.

Ione Oster’s Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

3/4 cup butter flavored Crisco

1 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 Tbsp milk

1 Tbsp vanilla

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp baking soda

1 cup pecan pieces

1 cup chocolate chips

Cream Crisco, sugar, milk and vanilla. Add egg. Combine flour, salt and baking soda and add to mixture. Stir in nuts and chocolate ships. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 min. Makes 3 dozen.

Darlene Jensen’s Melt in your Mouth Chocolate chip Cookies

Cream

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup oil

1 cup shortening

Add

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

2 tsp soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cream of tartar

4 cups plus 2 tsp flour

1 12-oz bag of chocolate chips

Let set over night (Darlene doesn’t). Form into balls with hands. Bake at 350 degrees. Until golden brown.

This recipe was recommended as very good, but so many people have it, it was hard to give credit to anyone. I did find it in the 1976 Lutheran Cookbook with Joyce McClellan’s name on it.

Peanut Butter Fingers

Cream well

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

Blend well and add

1 egg

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

Stir in

1 cup flour

1 cup quick oatmeal

Spread in a greased 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with

1 cup chocolate chips. Let stand for 5 minutes and spread.

Combine

1/4 cup peanut butter

2-4 tbsp milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Drizzle over chocolate. Cool. Cut into bars.

If you prefer to make bars, here is a recipe.

Chocolate Chip Bars

1 cup shortening or margarine

1 Tbsp cold water

3 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1/8 tsp salt

1 cup chopped nuts

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp soda

1 6-oz pkg chocolate chips (or more)

Topping

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup coconut (opt)

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 egg whites

Cream shortening and sugar, add egg yolks, water and vanilla. Mix together and add flour, soda and salt. Spread in a large jelly roll pan. Sprinkle with chips and nuts. Beat egg whites stiff and add brown sugar. Do not beat this. Spread on top. Bake for 25 minutes at 325 degrees.

Never Fail Chocolate Frosting

2 cups sugar

2 Tbsp white or dark syrup

1 cup cream

pinch of salt

Mix together, boil hard for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add:

1 pkg chocolate chips

2 tTbsp butter

1 tsp vanilla

Mix until melted together. Enough for a 9×13 cake.

And here is a shorter version from Gini Durant, Cook of the Week, Sept. 6, 1979.

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup milk

5 Tbsp butter

1 6-oz pkg of Chocolate chips

Boil sugar, butter and milk for l minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips. Spread.