Recipes to help you kick-off your Super Sunday

For some watching Super Bowl means the intense battle of two powerhouse teams that have earned the championships of their conferences. It is the NFC versus the AFC for dominance of the NFL.

For others it is the intense battle of the advertising powerhouses we have come to expect during the timeouts of the game. Each year commercials by Budweiser, Doritos and the major vehicle corporations are unveiled during the game.

But if you are not a football fan and side bets on which coach will throw his headset first is not your thing, then it’s possible that the food at the game parties is what is most anticipated.

Appetizer potlucks are common at these parties with the host supplying the chili or some specialized feast.

For those who want to bring an appetizer to the soiree, the following are some favorites from former cooks and Tribune employees.

Super Bowl Party Recipes

From Barbara Wells, Feb. 25, 1998. A hearty hand taco is a perfect food for those watching the game. Salsa or guacamole would a great addition.

Chicken Taco Biscuit Wraps

1 12-oz. can Pillsbury Big Country refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1 cup chopped cooked chicken

1/3 cup Green Giant Mexicorn whole kernel corn, red and green peppers

1/3 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup Old El Paso thick ‘n chunky salsa

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Press each biscuit into 5-inch round. In small bowl, combine chicken, corn, cheese and salsa. Spoon about 2 Tbsps. mixture onto center of each biscuit. Fold dough over filling, press edges with fork to seal. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-13 minutes or until golden brown.

In 2001, Tim Rieck submitted a Chinese chicken wing recipe that is different than the usual pot luck wings. His Texas Party Dip also looks like a hit at a football party.

Chicken Wings

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup oil

1 Tbsp. Chinese chili paste

Marinate wings 2 hours; place on grill and cook until done.

Texas Party Dip

1 8-oz package cream cheese, softened

1 8-oz container dairy sour cream

1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp garlic salt

1/8 tsp pepper

In medium bowl with electric mixer, thoroughly combine all ingredients. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve with vegetables or chips. Makes 8 servings.

Mobridge-Pollock’s music instructor extraordinaire Lisa Zahn submitted a perfect finger snack recipe in 2004.

Ranch Pretzels

20 oz pretzels

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch

3/4 cup Orville Reddenbacher butter flavored popcorn oil

1 1/2 tsps. garlic powder

1 1/2 tsps. dill weed

Mix in large roaster or baking sheet. Bake at 200° for 1 hour. Stir every 15 minutes.

Cheese balls are always a popular appetizer. Lynette McFarland gave us her family recipe in 2008.

Cheese Ball

1 chipped beef package

2 8-oz packages cream cheese

3 to 4 small green onions

1 1/2 tsps garlic salt

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Mix cream cheese, onions, garlic salt and Worcestershire sauce and form into ball. Cut the chipped beef into small pieces. Roll the cheese ball in the chipped beef pieces until covered.

Jody Kludt has experience cooking for large groups. This dip recipe is simple and delicious.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Slow cook two or three chicken breasts in a Crock pot. Shred chicken and marinate with Franks’ Buffalo Wings Sauce.

In a 9-inch by 13-inch pan spread in 8-oz package of cream cheese (softened), layer the shredded chicken, top with bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Top with one 8-ounce package of shredded cheese.

Cover pan with foil and bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 degrees until cheese melts.

Fay Jackman makes this dip for all types of occasions. “It’s delicious and easy,” she said. Named after Mobridge native Patrick Lewellan, Fay said it is a favorite with her friends and relatives.

Patrick’s Dip

Brown 1 ½ lbs. hamburger and one medium onion chopped

Add 1 jar of Cheese Whiz and 1 jar of Salsa (mild, medium or hot) as to your taste.

Serve hot with tortilla chips (I like Scoops.)

Jay Davis is a wings man, but doesn’t much care for battered wings. He said he doesn’t bother with homemade sauce. “Why should I when I have Sweet Baby Ray’s” wing sauce?” he laughed.

He coats the baked wings with baking powder before putting them in the oven to add a good crunch.

SBR Oven Baked Wings

20 wing pieces

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 bottle Sweet Baby Ray’s wing sauce.

Put the wing pieces into a big bowl and sprinkle with the salt and baking powder. Mix them up to cook the wings.

Place the wings on a cooking rack in a sheet pan. Bake at 250°F oven for 30 minutes to start the crisping and drying out process.

Crank up the oven to 425 degrees and bake another 40 to 50 minutes.

In a large bowl toss the wings with the sauce.

For Katie Zerr, it is spicy chicken nachos as her go-to for football parties.

“I like them because you can adjust the spice level to your liking,” she said.

For the spicier nachos, add a side of blue cheese dressing for dipping.

Spicy Chicken Nachos

2 medium sweet red peppers, diced

1 medium green pepper, diced

I medium sweet onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chili powder

Sriracha or other hot sauce to taste

2-1/4 cups shredded chicken (rotisserie or baked and shredded)

4-1/2 tsps lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

6 oz pepper jack cheese, shredded

6 oz Monterey jack cheese shredded

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 small cans sliced black olives (I like lots of olives)

1 cup sour cream

2 to 3 tsps diced pickled jalapeno peppers, optional

Tortilla chips

In a large skillet, saute peppers and onions, with butter or oil (your preference) until soft, add garlic and spices and saute until garlic is done.

Combine the chicken, salt and pepper. In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, layer half of the tortilla chips, pepper mixture, chicken, cheese, olives and green onions. Repeat layers.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until heated through. Serve with sour cream and, if desired, pickled jalapenos.