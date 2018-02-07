Record-setting Tigers win BDC title

For the first time in 24 years and the second time ever, the Tigers are champions of the Big Dakota Conference Tournament.

The Tigers turned the trick on Saturday at Parkview Gym in Ft. Pierre, crowning two champions and scoring 164.5 points in a tight field. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes was second at 154, Winner Area scored 146.5 for third, Chamberlain 143.5 for fourth and Parkston 137 for fifth.

“It was nice to hear our named called at the end,” said coach Nathan Ford.

With the tourney win this year’s team became the first in Tiger history to win four tournaments in one regular season. The Tigers also won the Howard H-Club Wrestling Tournament, the Linton Holiday Tournament and the Webster Invitational Wrestling Tourney.

“They are accomplishing some things this year,” said Ford.

The Tigers’ two third-ranked wrestlers, Jaden Schilling and Nathan Bauer, won individual titles for the Tigers.

Schilling dominated the class at 132. He beat fourth-ranked J.D. Carter of Stanley County 8-2 in the championship after beating fifth-ranked Teigan Clark of Sunshine Bible Academy in the semifinals. Shilling opened his day by pinning Mike Benson of Pine Ridge in 25 seconds.

“He had a good day,” said Ford. “Jaden is looking forward to the postseason.”

Bauer held off fifth-ranked Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes for a 5-3 win in the championship match at 170. To get there, Bauer pinned Kade Kostanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte Geddes, Noah Johnston of Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Riggin Shippy of Winner Area.

“Nathan was strong, but he’s been nursing injury so he’s not quite back in condition yet,” said Ford.

Isaac Olson, ranked sixth at 152 pounds, took second place. He lost an 8-2 match to third-ranked Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold in the championship. Olson won an 11-2 match over 12th-ranked Chayce Rausch of Potter County in the semfinals after pinning Cailob Week of Winner Area and Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.

Fifth-ranked Stone Jensen took second at 182. Jensen opened with three straight pins, putting Regan Bollweg of Miller/Highmore-Harrold, William Marshall of Todd County and eighth-ranked Kezery LeBeau of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes to the mat. In the championship, fourth-ranked Barret Wren of Redfield Area nipped Jensen 3-1.

Jacob Steiger and Tucson Freeman came home with third-place finishes.

Steiger was upended 3-2 by sixth-ranked Landon Sudbeck of Parkston in the second round before coming back to take third at 113. After the loss, Steiger came back to beat Keegan Haider of Wolsey-Wessington 4-0 before topping eighth-ranked Jack Kruger of Winner Area 5-2 in the third-place match. Steiger, ranked seventh pinned Trey Neilan of Chamberlain in the first round.

Freeman took third at 145. After pinning Logan Heidinger of Parkston and winning an 8-3 decision over 11th-ranked Caden Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Freeman lost a 13-6 match to fourth-ranked Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area. He came back with a 9-2 win over Landon Wolter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket before pinning Lenz at 2:04 of the third-place match. Freeman is ranked eighth at 145 pounds.

Jason Gerry took fourth at 195. He lost by pin to fifth-ranked Sam Adams of Harding County in the semifinals and 7-0 to seventh-ranked Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston in the third-place match. Gerry, ranked eighth, had wins over Nathaniel Nelson of Stanley County, Rylie Stevens of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket and Jeremiah Briggs of Bennett County.

Carson Keller landed in fourth at 285.

After pinning Julius Bad Bull of Pine Ridge, Keller lost a 3-1 match to third-ranked Brandyn Anderson of Groton Area. He rallied to beat eighth-ranked Jadeon Biggers of Lyman but was pinned by 23-2 Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge in the third-place match. Keller is ranked fourth in Class B at 285.

While they did not earn trips to the medal ceremonies, each of the other four Tigers wrestlers earned points to help win the BDC title. Kamron Pearman and Jon Keller went 2-2 each, while Isaac Aman and Tucker Holzer each went 1-2.

Region 4B

Now that they have completed being the first team in Tiger wrestling history to win four tournaments in one regular season, the Tigers set their sights on the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament to be held in Rapid City on Feb. 17.

Ford said the layoff comes at a good time with a number of wrestlers getting to take the time to heal the dings and dents of a long season.

The one Tiger who won’t be ready for the postseason is 138-pound senior Kegan Pearman. His knee injury suffered at the Linton Quadrangular has prematurely ended his high school wrestling.

The Tigers will compete against fourth-ranked Philip Area, Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Harding County, Hill City, Hot Springs, Lead-Deadwood, Lemmon/McIntosh, Lyman, McLaughlin, Newell, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, Stanley County and Sully Buttes.

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 164.5, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 154, Winner Area 146.5, Chamberlain 143.5, Parkston 137, Redfield Area 92, Stanley County 59.5, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 56.5, Bennett Count 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 48, Wolsey-Wessington 46, Marion/Freeman 43.5, Lyman 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 39, Harding County 33, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 31, Groton Area 30, Potter County 26, Todd County 18, Pine Ridge 17, Little Wound 10, McLaughlin 5, Sully Buttes 4.

106: Isaac Aman (18-18): was pinned by Gabe Skustad, Chamberlain, 1:18; pinned Porter Neugebauer, Parkston, 4:36; was defeated by Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 11-2 major decision.

113: Jacob Steiger (32-7) third place: pinned Trey Neilan, Chamberlain, 1:21; was defeated by Landon Sudbeck, Parkston, 3-2; defeated Keegan Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-0; defeated Jack Kruger, Winner Area, 5-2.

120: Kamron Pearman (16-15): was defeated by Wyatt Talbot, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 4-0; defeated Eli Bohlander, Mobridge-Pollock, 16-2 major decision; defeated Riley Orel, Winner Area, 6-0; was pinned by Iver Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 3:51.

132: Jaden Schilling (34-6) first place: pinned Mike Benson, Pine Ridge, :25; defeated Tyron Oldenkamp, Lyman, 18-1 tech fall; defeated Teigan Clark, Sunshine Bible Academy, 9-2; defeated J.D. Carter, Stanley County 8-2.

145: Tucson Freeman (37-9) third place: pinned Logan Heidinger, Parkston, 4:40; defeated Caden Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 8-3; was defeated by Dylan Whitley, Redfield Area, 13-6; defeated Landon Wolter, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, 9-2; pinned Lenz, 2:04.

152: Isaac Olson (25-6) second place: pinned Cailob Week, Winner Area, 1:22; pinned Spencer Hanson, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:51; defeated Chayce Rausch, Potter County, 11-2 major decision; was defeated by Connor Bertsch, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 8-2.

160: Tucker Holzer (9-14): was pinned by Dawson Semmler, Parkston, 1:06; pinned Colby Werdel, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 1:57; was defeated by Preston Norrid, Winner Area, 7-1.

170: Nathan Bauer (26-3) first place: pinned Kade Kostanz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, :50; pinned Noah Johnston, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 1:17; pinned Riggin Shippy, Winner Area, 5:18; defeated Ty Namanny, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 5-3.

182: Stone Jensen (36-6) second place: pinned Regan Bollweg, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 3:32; pinned William Marshall, Todd County, :33; pinned Kezery LeBeau, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, :53; was defeated by Barrett Wren, Redfield Area, 3-1.

195: Jason Gerry (24-12) fourth place: won by injury default over Nathaniel Nelson, Stanley County; defeated Rylie Stevens, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, 10-0 major decision; was pinned by Sam Adams, Harding County, 1:55; pinned Jeremiah Briggs, Bennett County, :52; was defeated by Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston, 7-0.

220: Jon Keller (6-15): pinned Henry Eichstadt, Wolsey-Wessington, 3:24; was pinned by Brandon Roe, Redfield Area, 1:09; pinned Collin Schmeidt, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, :35; was pinned by Brayden Leischner, Parkston, 3:52.

285: Carson Keller (22-10) fourth place: pinned Julius Bad Bull, Pine Ridge, :26; was defeated by Brandyn Anderson, Groton Area, 3-1; defeated Jadeon Biggers, Lyman, 4-2; was pinned by Dante Bravo, Pine Ridge, 2:31.

120 unattached: Eli Bohlander (0-11): was pinned by Iver Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:33; was defeated by Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 16-2 major decision.

170 unattached: Zach Faehnrich (7-18): was pinned by Ty Namanny, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, :58; was pinned by Gabe Fanning, Bennett County, 2:09.

195 unattached: Kyler Pearman (6-14): was pinned by Tyler Byrne, Bennett County, 2:46; was pinned by Jeremiah Briggs, Bennett County, 1:33.