Records set as cold grips state

It was just plain cold during the New Year’s holiday all across South Dakota with many places setting records for all-time coldest temperatures on that date, including Mobridge.

A temperature at Mobridge of 30 degrees below zero was recorded at 6:32 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, which tied the old record. The coldest temperature on New Year’s Day was recorded at 8:15 a.m. A record low temperature recorded as the day’s high was also recorded in Mobridge at 4:09 p.m. at -9 degrees.

New record lows were also recorded in Aberdeen at 32 below, Pierre at 25 below, Huron at 31 below, and Rapid City 21 below.

Daytime highs also set records for New Year’s Eve across the state with Watertown managed just 12 below. Mitchell climbed to 10 below. Highs of 9 below were recorded at Pierre, Mobridge, and Sioux Falls. Hettinger N.D., hit a low of -45, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the U.S.

Selby also set a record on

New Year’s Eve as the temperature dropped to 28 degrees below zero.

Caution must be used to stay safe in the extreme temperatures. Officials urge people to stay indoors if possible. If a person must go outside, wear protective gear, such as hats, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.

Official also urge neighbors to check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

– Katie Zerr –