Resident facing rape charges

Mobridge Police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor that occurred early Saturday, March 2, at a residence.

According to the police report, an officer on patrol spotted two juvenile females walking at an Eighth Street and North Main location. After speaking with the juveniles, he determined that a crime may have been committed.

Officers located a witness and the person alleged to have perpetrated the crime.

Anthony Mousseau, 20, of Mobridge was arrested and charged with rape in the second degree by use of force, coercion or threats; rape in the fourth degree of a victim 13 years-old but less than 16 years-old; and sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

He appeared in Fifth Circuit Court on Monday, March 4 and was informed of the charges he is facing.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Mouseau’s next court date was set for Monday, March 18.

The Mobridge Police Department is continuing the investigation into the incident.

– Katie Zerr –