Residents capture burglary suspects, hold for police

Two juveniles were arrested Monday, May 28, after being apprehended by citizens who witnessed the youths leaving a building on Main Street through a broken door.

According to the Mobridge Police press release, at 5:23 a.m. a caller reported seeing two individuals coming out of a broken door at the Grand Central Station on Main Street and West Grand Crossing.

Members of the reporting party chased the two individuals they witnessed coming out of the station.

When the MPD officers arrived on the scene, those individuals had caught and were holding two juvenile male suspects who were taken into custody.

Officers viewed the video surveillance which showed the suspects had gained entry to Grand Central prior to being spotted by the reporting party and had attempted to gain entry to the cash register with what appeared to be a shovel.

Further investigation showed several other businesses received damage in the area, including the Montana Dakota Utilities and the Silver Dollar Lounge buildings. Attempts were made to break into those buildings but no entry was made.

There was also damage to the Mac Theatre building where it appeared entry had been made. At this time nothing has been reported missing from the business.

Officers also discovered damage to PaylessFoods and video surveillance showed the same juvenile suspects had been in that business several times after breaking the glass located at the front of the store.

At this time, the MPD officers do not have a complete cost of the damages to these businesses, however the estimate is between $7,500 and $10,000 in damages to involved businesses.

Chief of Police Shawn Madison would like to thank the citizens that assisted in the apprehension of these suspects.

“However, we warn the public to never approach any suspect in a crime, as you don’t know if the suspect is armed or if they are mentally stable,” he said. “Remember your safety is what we care about.”

Because the suspects are juveniles, more information on the individuals cannot be released.

– Katie Zerr –