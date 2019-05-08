Rev. Erik Heskin dies in Michigan

Rev. Erik Heskin, 46, of Escanaba, Mich., passed away early Sunday morning, May 5, 2019.

He grew up in Chamberlain, Parkston and finally Mobridge, where he met Jiffy Peters in 1989. After graduating Mobridge High School in 1990, he attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls on a football scholarship. Injury left him unable to continue to play football and he transferred to the University of North Dakota, majoring in theology, religion and philosophy. On May 30, 1992, he married Jiffy and looked forward to celebrating their 27th anniversary this month.

He received his Master of Divinity at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. After his internship at Grace Lutheran in West Point, Neb., he accepted his first call at Bethesda and Salem Lutheran Churches in Strandquist, Minn. The call to serve continued for the next 20 years, serving Trinity Lutheran Church and Crossroads Rural Ministry in Edinburgh, N.D. He continued serving rural churches as Senior Pastor at Portland Lutheran Parish (Aurdal, Perry, Bang, Bruflat, Aal and Norway) in Portland, N.D. in January of 2011, they moved to Escanaba to serve at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Erik is survived by his wife, Jiffy Heskin; sons, Leif (Jennah) and Thor (Lacey); parents, Douglas and Diane Heskin; sister, Kari (Jesse) Mygland; brother, Nathan (Rebecca) Heskin; mother- and father-in-law, Carl and Shirley Peters; sisters-in-law, Jeana (Jim) Salzsiedler and Jerri Peters. Erik will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Kjersti, Finn, Bjorn, Lily, Henry, Jack, Jake, Jordyn, Julia and Christopher.

Visitation was held Wednesday afternoon, May 8, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba, with funeral services following at Bethany Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the Heskin family request memorial to please be directed to Donate Life Wisconsin.