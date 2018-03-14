Rev. Pius Mardian passes in Sioux Falls

Reverend Pius Mardian, 99, who served St. Joseph’s Parish in Mobridge for many years, died on Friday, March 9, 2018, at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls where he had been entrusted to hospice care. Father Mardian was 99 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial was prayed for Father Mardian on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, beginning at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. The Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop of Sioux Falls, was the main celebrant of the Mass. Interment was in a family plot at St. Mary Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Pius Mardian was born on June 15, 1918, in Bowdle. His parents, Anton and Regina (Heitz) Mardian raised two boys and four girls, five of whom had a vocation in religious life. Father Mardian was assigned to serve as an associate pastor at St. Mary, Aberdeen. Father Mardian was then appointed to pastoral roles in the parishes at Mobridge, Hecla, Westport, Columbia, Hillsview, Hosmer, Platte, Robey, Waubay, Salem, Vermillion, White Lake, Kimball, and Colman.