Richard Harrison was a humble and caring man

Richard Lee Harrison, 41, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home in Ft. Yates, N.D.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ft. Yates, with Monsignor Chad Gion officiating.

Richard was laid to rest at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Porcupine, N.D., under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Richard was born March 13, 1977, at Ft. Yates, to Ben and Luella (Goudreau) Harrison. He was raised in the Porcupine District and attended school first through eighth grade at Ft. Yates Public School and ninth through 12th grade at Selfridge Public School, where he graduated in 1995.

After graduation, Richard was employed with various Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Programs. From 1995 to 1997, he was employed with Kiddie College Day Care; 1997 to 1998, with Early Headstart; 1998 to 2016, with Early Childhood Tracking Program. Richard was very passionate about working with children and it was during his employment he earned his degree in Early Childhood Education and became certified as a speech and language paraprofessional assistant. In October 2015, he opened Rockin Tacos.

On June 29, 1997, he became a proud father of twin daughters, Kylee and Kaylnn. Along with his softball bag, he also had to carry two diaper bags. He united in marriage with his love, Teresa Condon, on May 29, 1999. On March 10, 2004, he was blessed with his hunting and fishing partner when Carter was born. Richard’s life was centered around his family and he loved being a father. His happiness continued as he was blessed on March 3, 2017, with his granddaughter, Embry. Richard said that Ems was his world. She stole his heart and she knew it. Papa was on call 24/7.

Richard was a very humble and caring man and that was evident in the way he checked on his elders, mowed their lawns, shoveled their walkways, picked corn for them and made sure they were taken care of.

At the Wakpala HuHu Sundance, he cooked the buffalo for the people and dancers.

He was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being: NFL-49ers, MLB-Cleveland Indians; college basketball-Duke; and college football-Alabama. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, softball, basketball, and helping local ranchers with branding. He became quite the chef when it came to cookouts. He loved to grill out. At family gatherings, you’d find Richard at the grill. Of course, teasing nieces, nephews and friends. We all know that his famous last words would be, *#@! that.

Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Kylee Harrison and Katie McLaughlin; granddaughter, Embry; mother, Luella; father, Ben; sister, Robbie (AJ) Agard; brothers, Matt, Bill, Seth, Sam and Seb; mother-in-law, Alberta Condon; father-in-law, Roger Condon; brothers-in-law, Kevin White, Jimmie White, Bill (Lori) Condon, Travis (Desi) Condon and Brently Condon; sisters-in-law, Rhonda White, Shelly White and Mary (Randy) Mendenwald; nephews, Tuff, Jackson, Shad, Shang, Preston, Rance, Adonis, Kash, Brently, Chasen, Jacob, Drew, Rustin, Jesse and X’avin; nieces, Lucy, Alex, Matty, BreAnn, Billisha, Hayleigh, Harley, Kason, Roxy, Cheyanne, Chelsea, Keya, Lily, Malin and Presley; and godchildren, Tuff Harrison, Shad Agard, Lindsey Harrison, Keya Condon, Cody Bahm, Zoey Wood, Dagon Wood, Jackson Luger, Cyrus Baker and Shy Luger.

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Lizzie Harrison, and Milan and Alvina Goudreau; aunts, Juanita Rosseau, Mayme Chapman, Margaret Blackhoop, Mary Poitra, Alice Underberg, Henrietta Marvin and Emma Harrison; uncles, Roger, Victor and Harold Goudreau, Jim, Charles, David, John, Bill, LeRoy and Joe Harrison; and brother-in-law, Richard White.

Richard was loved dearly and will be missed by his family and all of his friends and relatives.