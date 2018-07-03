A group of 34 road scholars from across the United States made Mobridge one of their stops during an 18-day trip, “Following in the Footsteps of Lewis and Clark: Missouri to Oregon.” The onboard study leader, Norman Anderson from Great Falls, MT, is a former history teacher and does commentary and presentations on the bus throughout the trip. The group stops at many significant Lewis and Clark sites along the way to the final destination of Fort Clatsop, OR. Participants then fly home from Portland, OR the next day.