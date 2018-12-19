Roland ‘Rolly” Bickel loved ranching way of life

Funeral services for Roland Bickel, 91, of Mobridge, were held Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Family Worship Center.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Roland passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Roland “Rolly” Orville Bickel was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Herreid, to Fred and Elizabeth (Martin) Bickel. In 1929, the Bickels moved to a ranch outside of Trail City, where he attended school all the way through 10th grade. Rolly attended Timber Lake High School, graduating in 1945. Rolly enlisted in the United States Army a year later in 1946. He was honorably discharged in 1948.

Rolly married Dorothy Derrenger on June 24, 1950. They took over the Bickel family ranch where they raised their five children. Rolly loved the ranch life and worked hard to raise and support his family. Rolly took great pride in his cows, his crops, but mostly his family.

Rolly was a man of great integrity and could always be counted on to give a helping hand. He was a selfless man who always put others first. Even close to the end, Rolly was more concerned about Dorothy’s wellbeing than his own condition. Rolly loved to laugh and found many occasions to pull pranks on family and friends. He had a contagious smile that would light up anyone’s day. Rolly was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. His family enjoyed spending time doing these activities with him.

Rolly is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; his children, Jerry Bickel, Jeff (Donna) Bickel, Mary (Chuck) Willard, Bryan (Marne) Bickel and Bill (Laurie) Bickel; 14 grandchildren, Hanna Esparza, Jonathan Bickel, Alena Bickel, Karla Bickel, Charlie (Thiri) Bickel, Casey Willard, Colleen (Billie) Gransden, Niki Willard, Clayton (Alisha) Bickel, Holly (Bruce) Sabers, Courtney (Casey) Lautt, Lindsay (Jonathan) McIver, Brady (Lashea) Bickel and Jordan (Trigve) Clark. He is also remembered by 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elizabeth Bickel; and sister, Laverne Schuknecht.

Rolly came to know the Lord Jesus prior to his death. He will be greatly missed.