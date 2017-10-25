Rotary Halloween party canceled

The Mobridge Rotary Club announced on Monday that because of a conflict with scheduling, this year’s annual kids’ Halloween party has been canceled.

Party chairman Herb McClellan said the South Dakota High School Activities Association scheduled a regional volleyball game at Mobridge-Pollock High School for Tuesday, Oct. 31. He said Rotarians discussed changing venues, but no satisfactory solution was found. He said in the best interest of the safety of the children the group decided to cancel the annual party.

“Other options for different locations, like the middle school, no longer work for us,” he said. “There is a safety concern there too. We didn’t want all the kids in their costumes running through the traffic at the schools when the game was going on.”

McClellan also said many high school students volunteer to help with the party and with a volleyball game going on, they might lose volunteers and wouldn’t have the manpower to conduct the party.

The Middle School Halloween Dance will be held Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 8 p.m., at the Freeman Davis gym.