Roxann was humble in her work

Roxann Sauter, 61, of Mobridge, began her independence from her earthly world on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Roxann was born on July 11, 1957 to Donna and Ralph Fuerstenau, in Lemmon. She was raised by her parents Donna and Edward (Fuzz) Hausauer. Roxann played a major role in raising her siblings.

Roxann was primarily educated in the Lemmon Public School System. After high school she continued her education at Bismarck State College and Black Hills State College with an emphasis in special education.

Roxann married Tim Sauter on Nov. 28, 1975. They have one son, John; daughter-in-law, Reverend Gretchen Deeg; and grand-puppy, Audi.

Roxann’s career focused on serving children at risk and their families. The majority of her career was spent at West Central Human Service Center, Bismarck, where she touched the lives of the people she served as well as her co-workers. While Roxann was very humble and did not care to receive attention, she received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service, and the North Dakota Family Based Service Association’s Provider of the Year Award.

Roxann enjoyed travel; playing cards; and doing crafts, most recently creating Shutterfly books for family and friends. She loved spending time with family and friends, planning and preparing meals and events, and making unforgettable memories. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteer work at the Mobridge Chamber of Commerce and Trinity Lutheran Church. Family was Roxann’s priority and love. Her great nephews and nieces touched her heart and she loved them dearly.

Roxann was the rock that kept the family focused and together. Her loving smile, wit, guidance, and generous heart will be missed greatly.

Roxann is survived by her husband Tim; son John (Gretchen Deeg); sister, Carla Goldade (Tim); brothers, Scott (Shawnda)Hausauer, Rich (Bev) Hausauer, sister-in-law Annette Hausauer; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are through Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at House of Prayer, Bismarck, at 8 p.m. CDT. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2019, also at House of Prayer. Memorials will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Care Mobile, and the Mobridge Ministerial Association’s Backpack Food Program for students.