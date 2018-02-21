Rudy Kramer served country, city well

Funeral services for Rudy Kramer, 96, of Mobridge, were held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at United Congregational Church.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Rudy passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Rudolph E. Kramer was born on Oct. 6, 1921, to John and Bertha (Kubier) Kramer in Eureka. When he was a young boy his family moved to Akaska, before making their home in Isabel, where Rudy grew up. He attended Isabel High School and graduated in 1940. While in high school Rudy was a good athlete, playing basketball and football. Following high school, he went to Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen.

Following college, Rudy was drafted into the U.S. Army. Rudy served in WWII.

On July 29, 1945, Rudy married Viola Brockel at the Baptist Church in Herreid. Rudy was in the military at this time, so they traveled throughout the United States as he was transferred on many occasions. During his time in the military, Rudy earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star awards. Rudy was discharged from the service in 1946 and they established their home in Mobridge.

That fall they moved to Herreid where Rudy taught school for two years. In 1948 they moved back to Mobridge where Rudy worked for Brown Motor Supply Co. He later joined the National Guard and was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. Rudy and his family lived in Alaska until he was discharged in 1952. They returned to Mobridge where Rudy continued to work for Brown Motor Supply. He also established Kramer Mobile Home Sales in 1953 and ran it until 1969. Then Rudy operated Kramer-Korbyn Auto Inc. from 1969 to 1979. Rudy continued to serve in the National Guard and commanded the Guard Company in Mobridge. He retired after 20 years of service.

He was also well known for raising horses for many years.

Rudy served on the Mobridge School Board for numerous years and was a member of the Mobridge Rodeo Association, Rotary, Moose, VFW, American Legion, and Masonic Lodge. Rudy was a member of United Congregational Church in Mobridge where he also served on various church boards. Rudy and Viola were avid dancers and enjoyed attending dances together, as well as Mobridge Tiger sporting events.

Rudy is survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Dale) Vlasman of Pukwana, Connie (Mike) Brewer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Patty (Mike) Powers of Bosque Farms, N.M.; six grandchildren, Travis (Melanie) Vlasman of Yankton, Vanessa (Marshall) Munger of Pukwana, Matt (Maria) Brewer of Wichita, Kan., Cheyenne (Josh Center) Stradinger of Albuquerque, N.M., Paige Powers of Albuquerque, and Casey (Emily Sikes) Powers of Albuquerque; eight great-grandchildren, Connor and Tia Vlasman of Yankton, Dawson and Dakota Munger of Pukwana, Myles and Mia Brewer of Wichita, and Holland and Olive Center of Albuquerque.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viola in 2012, and his brothers and sisters.