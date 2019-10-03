Ruth Truax was quintessential farm wife

Funeral services for Ruth H. Truax, 93, of Mobridge, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Kesling Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation will be prior to the service.

Ruth passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Ruth Rivinius Truax was born on Sept. 27, 1926, at the Rivinius family farm in Ridgeview to William “WJ” and Sophia Sayler Rivinius. She attended grade school in Ridgeview and high school at Plainview Academy in Redfield, where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated a class valedictorian from Plainview Academy in 1944.

After helping on the family farm for two years, she took the train to Oregon to join her older sisters.

She met Melvin Truax, a Minnesotan recently discharged from the U.S. Navy, in Oregon and they were married at her parents’ home in Ridgeview on May 11, 1947. Their honeymoon began at the Brown Palace Hotel in Mobridge. They lived in Pendleton, Ore., and worked at Harris Pine Mills until 1948 when they moved to Ridgeview to farm near her parents. They had two daughters, Roxanne and Jacque, and in 1952 they built the farm home they lived in for nearly 40 years. Their son, Max, was born when their daughters were ages nine and seven.

Ruth was the quintessential farmer’s wife. She was full partner in every aspect of the farming operation and a meticulous bookkeeper and homemaker. In addition to being a truly gifted cook who could turn a meal for six into a meal for 12 in 10 minutes, she was a creative seamstress and talented musician. She had a beautiful alto voice, loved playing the piano and was a church pianist for many decades. Her quick wit, love of word play and fun-loving spirit were legendary.

After Melvin’s death in 1989, she moved to Mobridge. Although she was still very involved with the family farm, where her son Max had taken over, she enjoyed life in town as well. She joined the bowling league and a few clubs and was increasingly active in the Mobridge Seventh Day Adventist Church. She found her high school reunions to be a great way to keep in contact with her academy friends and in the early 1990s, re-met a high school classmate, Wally Amundson, at a Plainview Academy reunion in Walla Walla, Wash. While renewing their friendship, they fell in love and were married in August of 1996. Wally passed away in 1997. Ruth always said she felt so fortunate to have found two such wonderful men in one lifetime.

Ruth doted on her grandchildren and “great grands” as they adored her. She was affectionately referred to as “GG” in her later years. Many of them lived far away from her, which resulted in many cards, letters, phone calls, road trips and plane flights. Her entire family loved the way she could make them laugh and truly appreciated and admired her “feisty” spirit. She will be lovingly remembered and often quoted.

Ruth is survived by her children, Roxanne (Richard) Cummings, Jacque (Tom) Linville and Max (Mary Jo) Truax; her grandchildren, Lindsey (Ryan) Cummins, Spencer (Michelle) Cummings, Chad Pohlmeier, Traci (Levi) Stiegelmeier, Tori Cummings and Jerrod (Rachel) Truax; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Chase Cummins, Austyn and Avery Cummings and Logan Stiegelmeier; and siblings, Ervin (Betty Jo) Rivinius and Dionne (Edwin) Nick.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Truax; second husband, Wally Amundson; siblings, Edwin (Ruth) Rivinius, Lillian (Don) Schultz, Delva (Lawrence) Claridge, Elsie (Russel) Apt, and Fred (Sylvia) Rivinius.