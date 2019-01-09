Sally Demery was loving wife, mother

Funeral services for Celestine “Sally” Demery, 60, of Mobridge, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte.

An all-night wake service will be held on Friday at the church.

Sally passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of the arrangements.

“Don’t grieve for me for now I am free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call. I turned my back and left in all.”

Sally Demery is walking on the path laid before her by God. Her journey began on April 17, 1958, at Old Cheyenne River Agency Hospital. She was born to the loving arms of Gary and Mary Lou (Lafferty) Wager. She was the second of three children, so Sally looked up to her big brother, Rome, and looked out for her little sister, Tracy. Often their adventures led them to riding broncs, bulls, or whatever would become a bucking good time.

In the summer of 1975, on Aug. 22, Sally married Robert “Bob” W. Demery of Eagle Butte in a simple ceremony in Pierre. From their union came three daughters: Tiffany, Julia and Bobbi, and a son, Robert Michael.

Beyond being a loving wife and mother, Sally was a successful Avon representative. She also worked at Dupree School as a teacher assistant, a position that allowed her the opportunity to attend all of her children’s extra-curricular activities. She was their loudest cheerleader and biggest fan.

A few of Sally’s most joyous moments in life came when she found out she was going to be a grandmother, first to Tracy Demery (Tiffany), followed shortly by Kevin Crespo (Bobbi), and finally Keegan Green (Tiffany). She loved her grandsons with all her heart and soul.

That heart, and a lot of patience, also welcomed all the pets her family rescued and brought home. Whether it was a dog, cat, spider, toad, snake, wild raccoon, or the occasional field mouse in Bob’s coverall pockets, it soon became a part of her family, too.

Sally Demery will be dearly missed by all, but her journey has taken her to a different trail to follow, and on Jan. 3, 2019, she stepped to a path lit by heaven’s glorious rays.

Sally was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary Lou, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents. They were there to greet her and guide her on the crossing to the Lord’s Holy Kingdom.

Sally is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Tiffany (Britt) Green, Julia Demery, Bobbi Demery and Robert M. Demery; grandsons, Tracy, Kevin and Keegan; her father, Gary Wager of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada; brother Rome (Nadell) Wager of Dulce, N.M.; sister, Tracy (Ken) Wager-McLean of Dawson Creek; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.

Never fear to cry because without tears you could not have a rainbow in your soul.