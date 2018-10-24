Scammers take area businesses for cash

Quick change artists got away with more than $500 from local businesses, Saturday, Oct. 20, before moving on to other communities in the area.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, two individuals used a classic scam to bilk area businesses out of the cash. The quick change scam begins with paying for a small item with a large bill, such as a $100 bill. While the cashier is counting the change, the scammer distracts the cashier by chatting about a random subject. Then, the scammer changes his mind and asks to pay for the item with a smaller bill. He hands the cashier a smaller bill and asks for the $100 bill back. The cashier forgets that he’s already made change for the $100 and hands the original $100 bill back to the scammer.

According to the MPD Facebook which alerted residents of these scammers, they had already hit businesses in surrounding communities including Faith, Newell and Gettysburg, and Linton in North Dakota, Madison said.

The couple was driving a green or gray mini-van at the time of the Mobridge crimes.

– Katie Zerr –