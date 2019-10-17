Scarecrow Hollow opens this weekend

As the leaves turn and the nights grow cold, it signals that soon the night will be shattered with the roar of chainsaws and screams of terror.

The 16th annual haunt, Scarecrow Hollow, is one of the premier events in Mobridge during the year. People travel from across the region to tour the former Kesling’s Funeral Home on Second Street East, to experience the fright and adrenalin rush they have come to expect from the house.

Shawn Stickney has been involved in the event for 14 years and said there are a few little things that need to be finished and the haunt will be ready to go.

This year the benefactor of the event will be Bridges Against Domestic Violence. Staff and volunteers from the organization will be manning the ticket booth.

Stickney said this year’s haunt will be different than previous years with a combination of new characters combined with old favorites.

“It’s different every year. A different route and some new things,” he said. “But we have die-hard volunteers that keep coming back with our favorite characters.”

The house will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight for four nights, Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, and then again Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. there will be a kid’s haunt.

Admission for this year’s event is $12 with $2 off the ticket for the donation of a canned, non-parishable food item. The kids’ haunt is also included in the food drive discount.

It is recommended that attendees come early as the ticket booth will close early if the lines are long.