Scherr-Howe Event Center rent reduction discussed at city council

The Mobridge City Council, Tuesday, June 11, was addressed by John Ayoub, the chief executive officer at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, who requested the council propose to reduce or waive the cost of renting the Scherr-Howe Event Center.

MRHC frequently rents the building to host fundraising events. Ayoub said each dollar raised at those events goes directly to purchasing new equipment and supplies for the hospital and ensures Mobridge residents have access to great healthcare.

Mayor Gene Cox said there would be concerns regarding a reduced or waived rental fee for MRHC only. The fee would have to be equal for anyone wanting to rent the space.

Friends of Scherr-Howe President, Amy Cerney, also spoke with council regarding the Scherr-Howe rental fee. Cerney said the building is priced out of the market for events like post-proms or similar events. She also noted that tax payers support maintenance at Scherr-Howe.

No decision was made on reducing or waiving the rental fee of the Scherr-Howe Event Center. The council will be revisiting the proposal.

A representative of the Fire Department addressed the council to report calls they’d responded to in the last month. These included a downed power line, a smoke alarm at Pizza Ranch, a grass fire at the rifle range, and a house fire. The department extends thanks to the Glenham Fire Department for assisting in fighting the house fire.

The Fire Department also had four firefighters attend the state fire school. They enjoyed it and would like to attend it again next year. The department is also in charge of setting off fireworks at the Sitting Bull Stampede and will assist with traffic control when needed.

The council approved a pay request for the airport runway project in the amount of $285,001.65. The runway project also received approval for the FAA airport AIP grant application which will allow funding over the next year for runway lights.

The council discussed moving the meeting day to Mondays. Ward II Councilman Tony Yellowboy said holding the meetings on Mondays would allow the newspaper to have time to compile the meeting record. Ward I Councilman Thomas O’Connell reminded the council that Mondays are frequently holidays and that the meeting would have to be rescheduled more often if held regularly on Mondays. There was no decision made, but the council agreed if a change was needed in the future that it could be readdressed.

In other business the Mobridge City Council:

• Approved the appointment of Ron Landis to the zoning board.

• Approved a quote from the Street Department for $47,536 to lay down mat and chip seal.

• Approved the purchase of two mowers for the waste water and water plants for $11,220.00.

• Approved a step increase for Charles Kaiser increasing his hourly wage from $17.37 to $17.63. The increase will be effective as of June 24.

• Approved the transfer and sale of the ShopKo liquor license to Gas N’ Goodies.

• Approved a step increase for Ryan Enderson increasing his hourly wage from $22.73 to $23.07 effective July 8.

• Approved new hire Aaron Jenkins as part time parks seasonal at $13.00 per hour effective June 17.

• Approved the Greenwood Cemetery deed.