Schilling, Krein to again serve county

Incumbents had a strong showing in the Tuesday, June 5, Republican Primary in Walworth County as Scott Schilling will retain his seat on the county commission and Rebecca Krein will serve again as county auditor.

Schilling received 70 percent of the 331 votes cast, garnering 231 votes. His opponent, former commissioner Phylliss Pudwill received 100 votes, or 30 percent of the votes cast.

In the county auditor’s race, incumbent Becky Krein received 71 percent of the 1,035 votes cast, with 731 in her favor. Challenger Stephanie Bennis received 29 percent of the vote, with 304 ballots cast in her favor.

Kristi Noem will face Democratic candidate Billie Sutton in the November race for the governorship of South Dakota, as Tuesday she defeated opponent Marty Jackley with a statewide vote of 56 percent to Jackley’s 44 percent.

In Walworth County, Noem defeated Jackley receiving 59 percent of the vote or 612 ballots cast. Jackley received 431 votes or 41 percent.

In the race for South Dakota’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives, Dusty Johnson defeated challengers Shantell Krebs and Neal Tapio by garnering 47 percent of the votes statewide and 49 percent in Walworth County. There were 488 votes cast for Johnson, 262 or 26 percent for Tapio; and Krebs received 251 votes or 25 percent of the ballots cast in the county.

Johnson will now face Democrat Tim Bjorkman of Canistota, in that race.

Voters in South Dakota and in Walworth County, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the changes to Marsy’s law with 80 percent statewide in favor of those changes. In Walworth County, 77 percent or 859 votes were cast in favor of the changes and 23 percent or 261 voted against the measure.

Statewide, there 141,045 votes cast in the primary election or 26.5 percent of active registered voters. In Walworth County there were 1,196 ballots cast, or nearly 33 percent of registered voters.

The general election will be held Nov. 6.

– Katie Zerr –