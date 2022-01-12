Schoenhard takes third in stacked 220 at Mid Dakota Monster

Aiden Schoenhard led four Tigers on the medal stand with a third-place finish at the Mid Dakota Monster wrestling tournament, held Friday and Saturday in Presho.

Schoenhard took third in a loaded 220-pound class. Ranked fifth, Schoenhard went 3-1 against all wrestlers ranked in the top 12 on this week’s Dakota Grappler poll. He opened with an 8-2 win over 11th-ranked Preston Cavalier of Warner/Northwestern. He was beaten 11-7 by fourth-ranked Levi Wieman of Parker in the semifinals. To get back to third, he downed ninth-ranked Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose before pulling off a 3-1 sudden victory-1 over seventh-ranked Tanner Davis of Hill City. Wieman finished second to first-ranked Marshall Baldwin of Canton.

Wyatt Wientjes took fifth place at 126 with both of his losses coming against ranked wrestlers. Wientjes started his tournament with a pin at 1:12 over Elliott Bartlett of McCook Central/Montrose before losing an 8-4 match to seventh-ranked Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. Wientjes came back with a pin at 1:30 over Spencer Sargent of Sunshine Bible Academy. Nate Williams of Pierre, ranked 12th in Class A, defeated him 10-0 in the next round. In the fifth-place match, Wientjes earned a 5-3 win over Zaniyan Iron Eyes of Pine Ridge.

Jesse Bearsheart earned a sixth-place finish at 182 pounds. Bearsheart pinned Adley Reindl of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes at 1:09 in the first round but was pinned in 43 seconds by fourth-ranked Charlie Patten of Parker in the next round. To get to the medal rounds, he pinned Gideon Funk of Belle Fourche in 30 seconds and Mason Schultz of Sisseton at 2:16. That was followed by a pair of losses. He was pinned at 2:59 by seventh-ranked Josh Merkle of Canton and then lost 13-5 to Fabian Acevado of O’Neill, Nebraska.

Dayday Heminger earned an eighth-place finish at 160 pounds. Heminger pinned Lane Geisner of Custer at 1:48 and Gavin Neu of Canton at 2:58 before getting pinned at 1:38 by third-ranked Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. He earned entry into the medal rounds with a pin at 2:14 over Ethan Martinmaas of Pierre before losing 13-3 to Keaton Bissonette of Hot Springs and getting pinned at :33 by Class A’s seventh-ranked Jayden Wiebe of Pierre.

Mark Sandquist picked up one win at 120. He defeated Ivan Stuwe of Potter County by pin qt 2:41. Remmington Ford at 145 and Dylan Berg at 145 unattached both suffered 0-2 tournaments.

Busy week

The Tiger grapplers are going to be busy the next few days. They wrestle Ipswich/Bowdle, Faulkton Area and Miller/Highmore-Harrold in Ipswich on Thursday, compete at the Philip Duals on Friday and then get their season’s home date on Tuesday.

What used to be triangulars and quadrangulars is now the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational Tournament. Coming to Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium to compete against the Tigers are Crow Creek, Faith, Harding County, Ipswich/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, Lower Brule, McLaughlin, Stanley County and Sully Buttes.

Wrestlers starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be aired live at Go.Tigers.Live.

Mid Dakota Monster

Team Scores: Pierre 219.5, Winner 211.5, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 201.5, O’Neill, Nebraska, 186, Canton 171, Custer 167.5, McCook Central/Montrose 145, Kingsbury County 118, Sisseton 110.5, Parker 108, Hot Springs 72, Mobridge-Pollock 66, Stanley County 53.5, Belle Fourche 50, Warner/Northwestern 46, Bennett County 44, Pine Ridge 32, Potter County 30, Newell 26, Lead-Deadwood 25, St. Thomas More 17, Hill City 15, Sully Buttes 15, Sunshine Bible Academy 14, Todd County 11.

120: Mark Sandquist (10-7): was pinned by Teague Granum, Canton, :51; pinned Zachary Mitchell, O’Neill, :47; pinned Ivan Stuwe, Potter County, :2:41; was defeated by Gannon Gilligan, Kingsbury County, 13-2 major decision.

126: Wyatt Wientjes (12-7) fifth place: pinned Elliott Bartlett, McCook Central/Montrose, 1:12; was defeated by Iden Myers, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 8-4; pinned Riley Pankratz, Parker, 4:21; pinned Spencer Sargent, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:30; was defeated by Nate Williams, Pierre, 10-0 major decision; defeated Zaniyan Iron Eyes, Pine Ridge, 5-3.

145: Remmington Ford (8-11): was pinned Hayden Shaffer, Pierre, :58; was defeated by Lucas Arcoran, Sully Buttes, 7-6.

145 unattached: Dylan Berg (0-2): was pinned by Lucas Arcoran, SB, 1:36; was pinned by Anthony Miller, O’Neill, 3:48.

160: Dayday Heminger (10-9) eighth place: pinned Lane Geisner, Custer, 1:48; pinned Gavin Neu, Canton, 2:58; was pinned by Grayson Hanson, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:38; pinned Ethan Martinmaas, Pierre, 2:14; was defeated by Keaton Bissonette, Hot Springs, 13-3 major decision; was pinned by Jayden Wiebe, Pierre, :33.

182: Jesse Bearsheart (11-10) sixth place: pinned Adley Reindl, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:09; was pinned by Charlie Patten, Parker, :43; pinned Gideon Funk, Belle Fourche, :30; pinned Mason Schultz, Sisseton, 2:16; was pinned by Josh Merkle, Canton, 2:59; was defeated by Fabian Acevado, O’Neill, 13-5 major decision.

220: Aiden Schoenhard (7-2) third place: defeated Preston Cavalier, Warner/Northwestern, 8-2; was defeated by Levi Wieman, Parker, 11-7; defeated Austin Hoiten, McCook Central/Montrose, 5-1; defeated Tanner Davis, Hill City, 3-1 SV-1.