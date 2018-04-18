School concert season continues

The Mobridge-Pollock Spring Concert season continues this week as the younger students present their musical talents for the public.

On Thursday, April 19, the kindergarten and first grade students will present “Down On Grandpa’s Farm,” in the Middle School Theater at 7 p.m.

The students will perform a variety of songs about the animals on Grandpa’s farm…and some of them are kind of strange.

Kindergarten students will perform “Five Little Ducks,” “Listen To The Horses,” “Over In The Meadow,” and “Old MacDonald Had A Farm.” First graders will perform “The Little Spotted Puppy,” “The Ants Go Marching,” “A Mouse and A Moose and A Little Green Frog,” and “Bunny Rabbit Boogie.” All of the students will perform “Down On Grandpa’s Farm.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

The second and third graders of Mobridge-Pollock School will present “Home On The Range” on Tuesday, April 24, in the Middle School Theater beginning at 7 p.m.

An independent film crew has arrived in town, and they are sure this movie will be the next big hit and the audience will watch as the movie is being filmed. The director and assistant director keep the filming moving along.

Unfortunately, not everyone has read the script so a few clueless cowboys make some humorous appearances. The chorus will perform folk songs from an earlier time, along with some contemporary numbers.

The second graders will start off by singing “Rocky Mountain” and “Land Of The Silver Birch.” The students will also accompany the singers on boomwhackers and hand drums. Next, the audience will enjoy “My Paddle’s Keen And Bright,” “She’ll Be Comin’ ‘Round The Mountain,” “Old Joe Clark,” and “Old Brass Wagon.”

The third grade students will sing and play two contemporary pieces written for voice and boomwhackers. The audience will hear “Whacky, Whacky West” and “Moo Tube,” “Ridin’ In A Buggy,” “Polly Wolly Doodle,” and “Old Dan Tucker.”

The students will finish the concert by singing “Home On The Range”.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Both concerts are under the direction of Nancy McClellan. Cheryl Lawrence will accompany on the piano.

– Katie Zerr –