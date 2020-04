South Dakota Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the state has surpassed 300 mark of COVID-19 cases and added two deaths to the totals.

The Tuesday numbers released showed an increase of 32 positive cases for a total of 320, up from 288 on Monday. Residents recovering from the virus reached 98, with seven new recoveries up from 91 on Monday. Negative tests went to 5,948 up 216 from 5732 on Monday.

There are no reported cases in Walworth County or the surrounding counties.