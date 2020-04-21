The number of deaths in South Dakota as a result of COVID-19 increased by one in Minnehaha County on Tuesday, April 21, with the number of the number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 1,755, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of cases reported in Mobridge on Tuesday was still at five, but four of those case are reported as recovered.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results is up to 11,060. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 824, the total of South Dakotans who are hospitalized with the virus was reported as 100.

Of the 1,755 positive cases in the state, 819 are female and 936 are male.