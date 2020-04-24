On Friday, April 24, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,040 according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Another South Dakota died as a result of the virus, bringing that number to 10.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results is up to 12,784. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,190, the total of South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus was reported as 124, with 61 currently hospitalized.

Of the 2,040 positive cases in the state, 950 are female and 1,090 are male.