The number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,147, Saturday, April 25, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of South Dakotans that have died as a result of the virus, is still at 10.

The number of negative test results is up to 13,449. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,223 the total of South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus was reported as 128, with 61 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 41 negative tests in Walworth County.

There are still no cases reported in Potter, Campbell and Dewey counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,040 positive cases in the state, 1,011 are female and 1,136 are male.