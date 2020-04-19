Mobridge Weather

By Justin Petersen | on April 19, 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Sunday, April 19 increased to 1,635 with 1,362 cases reported in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of cases reported in Mobridge on Sunday was still at five, but three of those case are reported as recovered.
The number of negative test results is up to 10,427. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 646, the total deaths in the state stayed at seven.
South Dakotans who are hospitalized with the virus was reported as 74.

