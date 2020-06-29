The South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 29, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota were up by 35 new cases and now stands at 6,716.

The number of active cases is reported at 807 cases of COVID-19, with 5,818 residents reported as recovered.

No new positive were reported in Walworth County on Monday, so the number stands at nine positive cases in the county, with five of those cases reported as recovered.

The positive cases in Corson County today, held steady at 17, with 14 recovered and three reported as active.

There are currently four active cases in Dewey County with none being listed as recovered.

The number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic stands at 91.

The number of negative test results is up to 72,741.

The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 657, with 70 currently hospitalized.