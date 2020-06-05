The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, June 5, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has increased by 30 and now stands at 5,237. There are 1,033 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Another South Dakotan has died during the pandemic bringing that number to 65.

The number of negative test results is up to 48,086. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 4,179. The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 467, with 83 currently hospitalized.