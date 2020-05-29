Mobridge Weather

SD COVID-19 case numbers for May 29Free Access

By ohtadmin | on May 29, 2020

The South Dakota Department of Health on Friday, May 29, reported that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 4,866. There are 1,063 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

On Monday, May 25, a positive case, an out-of-state worker, was reported in Mobridge. No other positive cases have been reported in the area.

The number of  South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic remained at 54.

The number of negative test results is up to 35,816. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 3,744.  The total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 418, with 95 currently hospitalized.

